Nearly 100,000 SDG&E customers could lose power throughout San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Due to a Red Flag Warning and potentially strong, multi-day Santa Ana winds, over 95,000 SDG&E customers could potentially have their power shut off to prevent wildfires.

San Diegans in Oceanside, Rancho Santa Fe, Escondido, El Cajon, Alpine and Jacumba are just a few of the customers that may experience power shut offs.

SDG&E recommends all customers prepare by keeping phones fully charged and storing plenty of batteries to power LED flashlights and portable radios.

Cal Fire’s Thomas Shoot discussed the elevated fire danger in more detail on Good Morning San Diego.