‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ provides residents with free eye exams and glasses





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego optometrists are focusing their vision on helping local community members get eye care.

The “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” initiative has been providing residents with free eye exams and glasses.

Dr. Beverly Bianes of the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Initiative joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the initiative.

