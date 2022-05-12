Neighbors return to destroyed homes after fire rips through Laguna Niguel





LAGUNA NIGUEL (KUSI) – Firefighters continued working Thursday to douse hot spots and lingering flames of a fire that swept through a ritzy neighborhood in Laguna Niguel, prompting hundreds of households to evacuate and destroying multimillion-dollar homes.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was out last night, fire blazing behind him reporting on this fire. Thursday he updates us on on all new information regarding the fire and residents who were displaced.

By late Wednesday, more than 20 homes have been destroyed in Aliso Canyon in Orange County in the fire that had consumed about 200 acres, with no containment percentage available and no cause having been determined.

Southern California Edison, which has personnel and investigators on the scene, sent a letter to the state Public Utilities Commission reporting “circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time” of the fire, but it was uncertain if it contributed to the start of the fire.

“Our thoughts are with the community members whose homes have been damaged and those who were evacuated because of the Coastal Fire, and we are coordinating with fire agencies as needed to ensure firefighter safety,” said SCE spokesman David Song.

“Our top priority is the safety of customers, employees and communities, which is why we continue to enhance our wildfire mitigation efforts through grid-hardening, situational awareness and enhanced operational practices,” Song said.

“We submitted an initial Electric Safety Incident Report to the California Public Utilities Commission. SCE is required to submit an ESIR to the CPUC on certain types of incidents. … Our information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire. …The submission of this report to the CPUC is intended to put them on notice of an incident so that it can conduct its own investigation,” Song said.

On “Good Evening San Diego” KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Chief Brian Fennessy, Orange County Fire Authority, about any new updates.

At a briefing Thursday morning, authorities said:

— one firefighter was injured on Wednesday and taken to a hospital for evaluation;

— evacuation orders, both mandatory and voluntary, remain in place, with about 900 homes under evacuation;

— a hotline number for residents to receive information is 714-628- 7085. An animal services information number is 949-470-3045, ext. 0; and

— information for residents is available at ocsheriff.gov/coastalfire.

The wind- and terrain-driven fire marched relentlessly Wednesday through an enclave of multimillion-dollar estates on the hillside overlooking the ocean, leading to evacuations of dozens of residents and high school students in the community.

California has secured a fire management assistance grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to ensure the availability of resources to battle the Coastal Fire in Orange County, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

The grant is provided through funds from the federal disaster relief fund and enables local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

Orange County approved an emergency proclamation Thursday aimed at ensuring all available resources are available to fight the blaze.

“This emergency proclamation allows the county to fully deploy all available resources, actions, and measures deemed necessary to ensure the safety and welfare of Orange County residents and property,” according to a statement from the county. “Assistance from other local agencies in the Southern California area is supplementing local resources.”

The Coastal Fire was reported at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran said. The fire originated near the South Orange County Wastewater Authority’s Coastal Treatment Plant, which handles sewage for the Laguna Beach area, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.

The fire was estimated to be about 3 acres as of 3:30 p.m., but spread to at least 30 acres by 5 p.m. Thirty minutes later, the OCFA put the blaze at 150 acres with no containment. Crews on scene estimated the size at about 200 acres by 6:15 p.m.

The flames spread quickly as they tore through thick brush on the hillside, aided by ocean winds that sparked spot fires ahead of the main blaze. The fire pushed its way uphill, advancing on Aliso Summit Trail and into the neighboring multimillion-dollar estates.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said at a Wednesday night news conference that an estimated 20-plus homes had been destroyed. The flames crested a hilltop and advanced into an exclusive neighborhood, swallowing homes along La Vue and Coronado Pointe near the Aliso Summit Trail.

Sara Nuss-Galles, who lives on Via Estoril, told the Los Angeles Times she watched the fire grow for more than an hour before she evacuated the area.

“My clothes smell from the hour I spent in the house,” Nuss-Galles told The Times. “It’s just plumes of smoke. It’s very scary.”

The flames advanced even as fixed-wing planes dropped fire retardant on the hillside in hopes of slowing the advance of the flames. Several water- dropping helicopters were also being employed in the firefight.

Evacuations were ordered in the Coronado Pointe and Pacific Island Drive areas, while voluntary evacuation orders were issued in the Balboa Nyes and Moulton Meadows neighborhoods in Laguna Beach. Students taking part in after-school activities at Laguna Beach High School were also evacuated, according to the school district. The Laguna Beach evacuation orders were lifted Thursday.

Most schools and offices in the Laguna Beach Unified District were open and operating normally Thursday. Students at Moulton Elementary School in Laguna Niguel attended classes at Wood Canyon Elementary out of an abundance of caution, according to multiple reports.

Deputies were asking residents on San Simeon, Sierra Vista, Alta Terra, Nucella, Serana, Avante, Tanarron, Teracina, Islands Avenue, Capri Court, Sunrisa Lane, Chapala Court, Arelu Court and Anamonte to evacuate. An evacuation center was established at the Laguna Niguel Community Center at 28751 Crown Valley Parkway.

Evacuation orders staying in place overnight as crews continue their work. #CoastalFire https://t.co/0yEPVRszxn — Matt Prichard (@MattPrichardTV) May 12, 2022

A view of the devastation left in the #CoastalFire’s path. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/6EAVHDhPvk — Matt Prichard (@MattPrichardTV) May 12, 2022

