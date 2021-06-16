Neil DeGrasse Tyson discusses latest book about ‘Cosmic Queries’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Renowned astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, recently released a new book called Cosmic Queries: StarTalk’s Guide to Who We Are, How We Got Here, and Where We’re Going.

In the book, Tyson explores 10 monumental questions for the ages with wit, wisdom and cutting-edge science.

Tyson joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the book and how he hopes it will inspire readers of all ages by offering new ways to understand the complexities of the universe.