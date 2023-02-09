Netflix cracking down on password sharing in four countries

Wednesday, Netflix announced that it has launched its new approach to password sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

First, Netflix says members there will have to set up a primary location, which will allow only those who live in that household to access their services.

They say members can transfer profiles of those who don’t live with them to a new paid account. Or, they can add them to their account as sub accounts for an extra monthly fee.

The company plans to roll our this new approach more broadly in the coming months.

Netflix claims over 100 million households are sharing accounts, arguing this impacts their ability to invest in new television and films.