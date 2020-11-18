New American Strategy for U.S.-China Science and Technology Competition

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent discussion, featuring key authors, will center on the report’s recommendations for how the U.S. can maintain its competitive edge while enhancing innovation and protecting national security.

A guide for the president, the report was developed over the course of a year by the bipartisan Working Group on Science and Technology in U.S.-China Relations.

It sets forth broad policy objectives as well as specific recommendations for a new and integrated approach to the competition by the U.S. in four domains of science and technology: fundamental research, 5G digital communications, artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

“China’s behavior under Xi Jinping raises fundamental concerns about the nature of China’s global ambitions and challenges the U.S. as the undisputed global technology leader,” said Peter F. Cowhey, a technology policy expert who is chair of the working group and dean of the University of California San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy. “Our analysis re-examines conventional wisdom held by many ‘inside the beltway’ to assess what is the best way for our country to compete with an increasingly more capable China.”