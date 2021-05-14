New bill aimed at improving care for Alzheimer’s patients





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act has the potential to streamline today’s complicated health care maze for people living with dementia and their caregivers according to Katie Croskrey, Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Association San Diego/Imperial Chapter.

Croskrey joined Good Evening San Diego to explain the bill.

The bipartisan bill is expected to reduce medical complications for these patients by creating a new way to fund dementia care through Medicare.

This new model of managing care can help reduce hospitalizations and emergency department visits and delay nursing home placement, which improves the quality of life for patients and makes treatment more affordable.