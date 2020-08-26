New book from Erin Brockovich: Superman’s Not Coming

(KUSI) – Erin Brockovich was the force behind one of the largest medical lawsuit settlement in U.S. history, and the 2000 award-winning film about the suit made Erin Brockovich a household name.

Stephen Colbert has called her “a real live superhero,” but she disagrees. This is what makes her new book, Superman’s Not Coming, different.

Since the film, Erin has been in the trenches, joining communities and teaching them how to fight against seemingly insurmountable odds. Erin does not look at herself as the answer to peoples’ problems, however she believes she can empower them to be their own local heroes.

In Superman’s Not Coming she looks at the dire current condition of our municipal water system and reveals the imminent threats to our most precious, essential element. Like Flint and Newark, communities across the nation are allowing a silent killer into their homes. Most people don’t even know how to read their water bill; Erin will show them how.