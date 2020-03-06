New book “Today’s Wonder Women” celebrates inspirational women from around the world

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Today’s Wonder Women: Everyday Superheroes Who Are Changing the World” is a new book coming out just in time to celebrate International Women’s History Month.

This collection of stories, essays, and interviews celebrates women’s superpowers: love, determination, vision, and grit. The 50 women featured share their wisdom and advice in ways that will inspire you to discover your own superpower.

Author and TedX speaker Asha Dahya and actress Jannica Olin stopped by Good Morning San Diego to discuss the book’s release.

To pre-order the book, visit www.TodaysWonderWomenBook.com.