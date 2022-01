New book, ‘Unmasked: The Global Failure of COVID Mask Mandates’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Face masks have been a hotly contested issue as a result of the pandemic and continue to be enforced across the country.

The debate continues over the effectiveness of these face coverings.

Author of the book, “Unmasked: The Global Failure of COVID Mask Mandates,” Ian Miller, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the contents of his book.