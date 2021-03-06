New California law aims to put kids in class. Will it work?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor has signed a law aiming to return public school students to classrooms.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law Friday as many parents and teachers question whether it will work.

The law offers $2 billion to school districts that reopen physical classrooms by the end of March.

It also includes $4.6 billion for all schools to help students catch up. But it has no requirements for how long students must be taught in-person and many teachers unions are still resistant to return.

Getting students back into classrooms has been a fraught issue nationwide, pitting politicians against powerful teachers unions.

San Diego Unified School Board President, Richard Barrera, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the new California law.