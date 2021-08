New California rules make most 2022 dirt bikes illegal on public land

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – New rules from the California Air Resources Board – known as CARB – will make all off-road motorcycles that do not comply with certain emission standards to be banned on public land by 2022.

Senate Bill 227 could change that.

California State Senator Brian Jones joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the senate bill.