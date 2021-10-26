New caravan of thousands of migrants marching toward the US-Mexico Border

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A migrant caravan in Mexico is on the third day of their long trek toward the U.S. southern border.

The caravan, made up of mostly of Central Americans and Haitians, is the largest and most organized of its kind this year, with participants registering to join via a QR code.

Many in the caravan have stated they have been waiting longer than a year for asylum applications to be processed.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the caravan.

Clayton described Mexico being a destination country for the first time, since many immigrants are now electing to stay in the country rather than travel to the U.S.

The “Madre Caravan,” or mother of caravans, is expected to enter the US in November, Clayton said.

They’re moving towards Mexico City, plan to ask for a travel pass or asylum, or go to the Rio Grande Valley Sector at the border between Texas and Mexico, Clayton explained.

Biden’s lax border policies are inviting them in, Clayton emphasized.