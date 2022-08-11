New CDC guidance ends stricter rules for unvaccinated people





The Centers for Disease Control has once again changed their COVID-19 guidance. They now recommend Americans do not have to quarantine if they come into close contact with an infected person.

The CDC also ditched the official guidance to social distance, and their recommendation to test people in schools who don’t have symptoms.

The CDC says the changes come because the virus is posing a much lower risk of severe illness to Americans.

The most notable change, is that the CDC has ended the policy of issuing stricter guidance for unvaccinated people compared to vaccinated people. Meaning unvaccinated people no longer need to quarantine if they have been exposed to someone infected with COVID-19.

Instead, public health officials recommend unvaccinated people wear a mask for ten days and get tests on the fifth day after they were exposed.

But, if people are unvaccinated at this point, the chances are they are not going to be wearing any mask, so the recommendation is deemed pointless by many.