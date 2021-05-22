New CDPH guidelines for attending public events start June 15

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – June 15 has been marked on Californians’ calendars as the day that the majority of the state’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be removed, including capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements.

With this news, event coordinators all over the state are getting the gears grinding again.

Just one of those is Kevin Hellman of the San Diego Event Coalition and San Diego Music Awards, who joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the fortunate future of San Diego events.

Two upcoming events are the LSU Alumni of San Diego Crawfish Boil, taking place on July 24 at Waterfront Park, and the San Diego Music awards on August 24 at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay.

Both events are hosted by non-profits.