New census data will require California to redistrict

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Results from the 2020 census have come in, causing several states to shift their congressional House seats such as California, which has just lost a seat for the first time in the state’s history.

California is accompanied by several other states in the loss of a congressional House seat due to population shifts, those being New York, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

On the other hand, Texas is set to gain two seats while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will each gain a single House seat.

Despite California’s loss of a seat, the Golden State remains the state with the most seats, that number now being 52.

Next down the line is Texas with 38 seats, Florida with 28, and New York with 26 seats.

Patricia Sinay, Commissioner at California Citizens Redistricting Commission, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the change in California’s House seats.

The change will result in some redistricting, explained Sinay, who also encouraged Californians to visit We Draw the Lines CA to learn how you can get involved in the redistricting process.

In spite of the state’s loss of a seat, it does not mean a district will be removed from the state, but rather existing districts will increase.

“And as someone just said to me, you’re just going to get a few new neighbors in your district,” Sinay said gleefully.

Sinay explained that the redistricting process will need three pieces of data in order to take place: the apportionment data (received on April 26); full census data, set to come in mid-August to late September; and comments from the community, which can be made through We Draw the Lines CA.

She emphasized that the redistricting process will be ultimately up to the voters in November.

While this may seem like a monumental change, the 2020 census will bring about a shift of seven seats among 13 states, making it a small number of seat shifts since the country adopted its current method of calculating apportionment.