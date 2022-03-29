New CEO to usher in more funding for San Diego Seniors Community Foundation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Seniors Community Foundation has chosen Rich Israel to be the organization’s new president and CEO.

Rich Israel, President & CEO of the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what he plans to accomplish in his new role.

Candid and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy published a report on charitable giving and COVID-19, finding that only 2% of funding from the first year of the pandemic was allocated for older adults while those 65 years and older make up 9% of the global population in 2019.