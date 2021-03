New children’s book encourages youth to turn their negative thoughts into positive ones.





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “I Can Believe in Myself” is an uplifting children’s book about the power of positivity.

The book is written by New York Times best-selling author Jack Canfield and Miriam Laundry.

Miriam Laundry, Co-Author of “I Can Believe in Myself,” joined KUSI to discuss her book.