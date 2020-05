New Chula Vista Fire Station opens amid coronavirus pandemic

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Chula Vista’s newest fire station is now up and running, and it’s already been out on several calls serving the east side of the city.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez gave us an inside look at the operation on Good Morning San Diego.

