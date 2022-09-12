New Chula Vista legislation calls for the end of flavored tobacco sales

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – City leaders in Chula Vista are raising awareness for new legislation calling for the end of flavored tobacco products sales.

The City of San Diego, unincorporated County of San Diego and Imperial Beach have already banned the sales of flavored tabacco. Soon, Chula Vista will vote on the legislation at a city council meeting.

According to the latest data more than two-million kids used e-cigarettes in 2021, and 85% of them use flavored tobacco products.