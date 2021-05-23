New congressional bill seeks to tighten gun ownership





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new congressional bill is hoping to make gun ownership more strict by require licensing of firearms and ammunition, registration of all firearms, and prohibit of certain kinds of ammunition.

How will the bill affect San Diego County gun owners?

Michael Schwartz, Executive Director of San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to answer questions about H.R. 127 or the Sabika Sheikh Firearms Licensing and Registration Act.

The U.S. Attorney General is planning to create a Firearms Registration System in which firearm owners must disclose to the ATF the make, model, serial number of each firearm, the identity of the owner, the date the firearm was acquired, and where it will be stored.

The public will have free access to the information.

In order to obtain a license to possess any firearm and ammunition, the person must be 21, successfully complete a criminal background check, a physical evaluation, a 24-hour training course, and prove that an insurance policy has been purchased.

The aspiring gun owner must successfully complete a psychological evaluation by an Attorney-General-approved psychologist and be evaluated by other members of the person’s household.

Oceanside City Councilmembers Christopher Rodriguez and Kori Jensen are opposing the bill and are directing their staff to compose and mail a letter of opposition to Congressman Mike Levin’s office.