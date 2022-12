New county initiatives target fentanyl abuse, nolaxone dispersal





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego announced it is “doubling down” on fentanyl-fighting resources in response to the continual climb of overdose deaths.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a public health strategy that focuses four main methods on quickly spotting and addressing overdose outbreaks.

Crisis Coach Scott Silverman joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards with details on the county’s efforts.