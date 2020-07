New COVID-19 restrictions impacting Imperial Beach businesses

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – Beaches and businesses in Imperial Beach continue to be closed because of the coronavirus pandemic which has negatively affected the economy and people living there.

Imperial Beach Mayor Pro tee Paloma Aguirre going Good Morning San Diego to talk about what the City has been doing to support small business amid COVID-19 and recent renovations at the Estuary promenade, bike lanes, safe streets initiative.