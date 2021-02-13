New COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to Open in Vista on Valentine’s Day

VISTA (KUSI) – A new COVID-19 vaccination site will open Feb. 14 in Vista, capable of providing up to 500 doses daily.

The new clinic will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays and Mondays at the Linda Rhoades Recreation Center, 600 North Santa Fe Ave.

All County vaccination super stations and points of dispensing, or PODs, are currently vaccinating people in Phase 1A and people 65 years and older in Phase 1B.

All require appointments which can be made at vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.