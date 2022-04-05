New cryptocurrency Gas Pump Inu holds first of many free gas events





A new cryptocurrency “meme coin” called Gas Pump Inu is giving drivers relief from surging gas prices.

As the rising cost of gasoline has led to a debate among lawmakers about how to provide relief to struggling families at the pump, the new Gas Pump Inu ($GPI) cryptocurrency has took matters int0 their own hands.

A recently published video shows drivers pulling up to New York City gas stations being greeted by dancers dressed as Shiba Inu dogs, a common theme among popular meme coins, and a representative from the Gas Pump Inu cryptocurrency asking them about the record high gas prices. The interviewer then tells the drivers that their fill-up will be covered by the Gas Pump Inu cryptocurrency.

This is just the latest gas fill-up event we have seen organized by community members, since our elected officials aren’t acting quickly enough.

According to the coin’s official website GasPumpInu.com, $GPI is a self-described “grassroots project” that aims to “ease the burden faced by drivers around the world through the power of memes, community, and free gas donations to those who need it most.”

Gas Pump Inu’s official Twitter page published more content from their first gas giveaway, and says they spent over $4,000 filling up people’s gas tanks.

The GPI team says there will be many more gas giveaway events like this in the future, and they will be held throughout the country.

GPI also has gas refund program where $GPI holders around the world may submit videos of themselves paying up at the pump and receive the equal value in Ethereum.

KUSI News will keep you updated on any potential Gas Pump Inu events being held here in San Diego.

Our first IRL free gas event in NYC was amazing! Check it out here and see what we're all about ⛽️⛽️⛽️ #GasPumpInu $GPI #FreeGasForYourAss (special thanks to the inimitable @PillowGirl7 for the 🔥 edit) pic.twitter.com/yLp2qAqo9U — $GPI – GAS PUMP INU (@GasPumpInu) April 4, 2022

Wow!! thank you @KUSINews for being the first to pick this up, looks like our next stop is San Diego to help with those outrageous CA prices! Send this to your local news station and we’ll come to your city next ⛽️⛽️⛽️ $GPI #GasPumpInu #FreeGas pic.twitter.com/e6kQFrO6GX — $GPI – GAS PUMP INU (@GasPumpInu) April 5, 2022

