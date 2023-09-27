New documentary “The Big Dump” highlights the Tijuana sewage crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Momentum is building all across San Diego to finally stop the never ending Tijuana sewage crisis that is contaminating our beaches.

Along with all the political maneuvering, a group of Coronado resident have just completed a longform documentary titled, “The Big Dump: Our Pacific Ocean Sewage Crisis.”

The movie will debut at the Coronado Film Festival, and then will be available to see by the public.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with the creators as they hope their work will make an impact for the community.

Fore more information visit: www.thebigdump.org