New Downtown Loyalty program launches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- The Downtown San Diego Partnership will begin the Downtown Loyalty program to “provide a direct injection of revenue and support for the businesses that give downtown its unique character.”

The partnership will offer 700 gift cards in $25 increments from participating restaurants.

Each customer’s $25 purchase will receive a bonus $10 from local philanthropy to spend at their downtown favorites for a total value of $35.

