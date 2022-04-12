New eats, nice seats and more on display for Mayor Gloria in Petco Park tour





After being handed the rally cap for Opening Week at Petco Park, Mayor Todd Gloria had to make a confession.

“Here’s a fun fact – I have a very large head,” the mayor joked.

It’s all in the details – and there are plenty – as the ballpark launches its 2022 lineup of new additions for Padres fans walking through the turnstiles.

“We’re very thankful for the relationship we’ve cultivated over the years,” Padres CEO Erik Gruepner said. “[Gloria’s] tremendous support for this ballpark, for the Padres, and for San Diego.”

Sampling hot chicken sandwiches and poletas, the mayor and Padres brass toured the food additions, and discussed the new sustainability measures Petco Park is taking to help the environment.

“We know here at Petco Park you have an amazing baseball team,” Mayor Gloria said. “Great experience, incredible food, incredible craft beer, really the best of San Diego.”

A full release of the new additions at Petco Park can be found below.

The following was provided by the San Diego Padres:

Petco Park will be home to several new food and beverage offerings this season in partnership with foodservice and retail partner Delaware North, as the venue continues to provide local and California-based fare. Sambazon, available in Section 109, will feature a variety of organic, plant-based Acai bowls, including Berry Bliss, Amazon Superberry and Peanut Butter Power, along with Acai Margaritas. Jack in the Box, located near Section 323 just around the corner from the Jack in the Box Antenna Ball by the right-field pole, will offer Loaded Tiny Tacos, Chicken Strips, Curly Fries and Mini Churros along with a signature Purple Haze Cocktail. For fans looking for something sweet to enjoy while cheering on the Padres, Holy Paleta will bring its signature Mexican style paletas to the ballpark and come available plain or dressed with a choice of sauces and toppings, available near Section 112.

There are several other new concepts at Petco Park, including San Diego’s Finest Hot Chicken available near Section 316 and The Draft by Ballast Point, featuring a signature sandwich called “The Hot Hen” created exclusively for Petco Park. The Hot Hen features seasoned crispy chicken topped with Fresno Chile Slaw, pickles and Fuego Sauce served on a brioche bun. Cucina Stella, a new concept available in the Mercado, will offer Neapolitan-style pizza and a specialty Meatball Sandwich with handmade meatballs, topped with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese and served on a rustic Italian roll. Negihama Sushi, the sister restaurant to Uni Sushi in Mission Valley, will offer a variety of fresh-made grab-and-go sushi available in the Mercado. Additionally, The Lexus Club, formerly known as the Compass Premier Club, will feature a collaboration between Petco Park’s Executive Chef and the team from Brandt Beef/Ranch 45 in Del Mar.

During the offseason, Petco Park saw its largest suite remodel since the ballpark opened in 2004. All 70 suites were renovated and feature a remodeled Suite Entrance for Suite Lease Members, brand new furniture with unique seating concepts, 65-inch 4K televisions with access for presentations, customizable branding elements for Suite Lease Members, artwork celebrating current and past Padres greats, new refrigerators and dishware, renovated bathrooms and more. Suites offer a private luxury setting for guests to enjoy Padres games and other events and are available for nightly, quarter, half or full-season rentals through www.padres.com/suites.

As a thank you to fans for breaking the all-time Petco Park season ticket membership record in 2022, Padres Season Ticket Members can expect even more benefits this season, including even earlier entry for Padres Batting Practice approximately 45 minutes earlier than last season for at least one game each homestand, as well as additional New Member Happy Hour locations in .394, The Budweiser Loft and Wonderland. Padres Members can also continue to enjoy benefits such as priority access to Opening Day and Postseason Tickets, discounts on concessions and merchandise, best available seat locations, invitations to special events and member-only opportunities, and presale access to Petco Park events, full-venue concerts and additional single game tickets.

The Padres surveyed our fans and based on their feedback are moving weeknight games up a half hour earlier. Monday through Friday night home games will now start at 6:40 p.m., Saturday home games will continue to start at 5:40 p.m. with select 7:10 p.m. start times due to the national broadcast window, and Sunday home games will start at 1:10 p.m. barring select ESPN games.

Other changes to Petco Park in 2022 include a new look to the Batter’s Eye featuring ivy with the Padres SD logo in the middle that will be reflected in the videogame MLB The Show, and a new partnership with San Diego Community Power that will make Petco Park the first National League ballpark to run completely on clean renewable energy. Additionally, Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has added a new trolley line as a transportation option for fans traveling from North and Mid-County San Diego. The UC San Diego Blue Line will run southbound from UTC to Petco Park daily, providing a convenient stop for fans at the 12th and Imperial station in Downtown.