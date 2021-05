New episode of ‘On the Air’ features Poway Mayor Steve Vaus

POWAY (KUSI) – A new episode of “On the Air with Sully, Little Tommy and Russ T. Nailz” aired today at 11 a.m. and featured Poway Mayor Steve Vaus.

The Poway mayor joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss a preview of the episode and an update on himself.

Vaus brimmed over with pride in conversation about his son, Jacob Vaus, and his work on the film, “Scuba.”

Poway is currently the safest city in San Diego County, Mayor Vaus touted.