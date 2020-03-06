New executive director named at Jackie Robinson Family YMCA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a nationwide search, the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA has appointed its new executive director.

Anna Arancibia has more than 16 years of experience with the Y, most recently serving as the branch’s Associate Executive Director for seven years before becoming the Interim Executive Director in July 2019.

She was in studio to discuss what she hopes to accomplish in this new role.

