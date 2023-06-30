New flexiposts on Diamond Street in Pacific Beach removed by residents on first night

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) – Installation of flexiposts at intersections of Diamond Street in Pacific Beach have completed, aiming to prevent car traffic down one of the main roads in the community.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the City of San Diego used cones and signs to block vehicle traffic from continuing down Diamond Street, as they encouraged people to walk, bike, skate, etc. on that road safely. Cars were still allowed to drive down Diamond Street to park, just not drive multiple blocks at a time.

Thursday, flexiposts appeared along some intersections of Diamond Street, as they blocked vehicles from continuing, but had small opening for pedestrians, bikes and other modes of transportation.

The City of San Diego says the flexiposts will be used until something more permanent is installed.

But on the first night, the flexiposts at the intersection of Diamond and Cass were removed by an unknown person. A KUSI Photographer also noticed vandalism on a street sign that reads, “Don’t waste taxpayers money on useless shit!”

City crews appeared to be replacing the flexiposts at about 9:45 AM Friday morning.

KUSI has spoken to many people who live on Diamond Street who have expressed frustration with the flexiposts and the entire idea of shutting down their street.