New GUHSD Superintendent to discuss plans for starting school next month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Looking forward to the 2020-2021 school year and beyond, GUHSD says it is resolved to do everything they can to reopen campuses.

Superintendent, Theresa Kemper, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the school districts road to reopening.

With health conditions subject to change, the Grossmont Union High School District reopening plan is designed with flexibility. Students and families will have two choices as school resumes in August.

1. Blended – On-campus and Online:

This option combines on-campus time with distance learning. Students will have opportunities to come on campus based upon the current health conditions and guidelines from the San Diego County Health and Human Services Department.

Levels of students on campus and in classrooms are set at 25%, 50%, and 100%. Schools have the ability to move from level to level as needed, including to a full-distance learning model. Descriptions of levels can be found in the next section.

2. Distance Learning – Online Only: Students and families may also choose a distance-only model where all instruction is delivered online.