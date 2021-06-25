New Haven Youth and Family Services fundraising for new campus

VISTA (KUSI) – New Haven Youth and Family Services’ Welcome Home Project fundraising campaign aimed at raising $1 million to revitalize 12 outdoor domains at their Vista, California campus.

New Haven Youth and Family Services aims to transform lives for at-risk adolescent boys through an education model that develops life/work skills in a healthy environment.

CEO Doreen Quinn joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss their fundraising campaign.