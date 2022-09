New homeless shelter to house up to 150 in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is opening its newest homeless shelter in the Midway District Monday, Sept. 12.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was live at the Rosecrans shelter that will soon house up to 150 people.

The new shelter is being made available after multiple homeless issues were pushed to the forefront of city politics following the COVID-19 Pandemic.