New initiative to get San Diego youth back in sports

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local sports leaders and organizations have experienced, or are facing, layoffs, bankruptcies and facility foreclosures.

San Diego, County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar is urgently calling on local sports leaders to come forward and assist in creating the path back to playing fields for all children in all sports, an exercise that will help get our kids back on the fields safely and as quickly as possible.

“Without a coalition, sports families and organizations will struggle, and a return to play will be further delayed, if not fail,” according to gameonsandiego.com

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the initiative to get San Diego youth cack in sports and beaches reopening across San Diego County.