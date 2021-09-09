New interactive art instillation opens at the New Children’s Museum downtown

In the Balance, a play structure in which visitors are invited to carefully walk on different balancing beam paths officially opened in the museum park this week. The instillation includes many twists and turns require pivots and mimic our actions when circumstances in our lives change. The paths inevitably intersect each other, and the artist Risa Puno is reminding guests to consider shared experience with other beings, especially when we are focused on our own goals.

In the Balance is located in the Museum Park and is free for the public to experience (no Museum admission required).

