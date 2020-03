New Miracle League Baseball Field opens today at Bell Middle School for students with disabilities





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The New Miracle League Baseball Field opened up today at Bell Middle School for students with disabilities.

The Opening Day Ceremony unveiled the 65,000 square-foot, baseball field. The field’s design includes synthetic turf and a rubberized ball field.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went over to Bell Midde School to get a look at the New Miracle League Baseball Field in Bay Terraces.