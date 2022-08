New Mission Trails art exhibit features local San Diego artists

MISSION TRAILS (KUSI) – Mission Trails is a longstanding attraction for hikers and health nuts, but it also has a cultural side.

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation has a new art exhibit that features seven local artists and a range of varied media compositions.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with folks from the park foundation about the programs and exhibits they are putting on this year.