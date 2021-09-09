New movement in Congress to create permanent storage for spent nuclear waste

SAN ONOFRE (KUSI) – Now that the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant has been shut down for good, tons of nuclear waste is sitting on the California coast with nowhere to go.

Even though it’s the responsibility of the federal government, they have done nothing.

But now there’s a movement in Congress to move the issue forward and get the nuclear waste into safe and permanent storage.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spent some time with Congressman Mike Levin today and joined viewers live outside San Onofre with more details.