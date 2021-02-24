New National City Chamber of Commerce CEO plans to serve small businesses through pandemic

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – The National City Chamber of Commerce board of directors has named Chad Matkowski as President/CEO effective January 2021.

Matkowski has several goals during his time as President/CEO of NCCC.

One is to steer the organizations towards adapting to and serving small businesses and the community through COVID-19 and out of it.

An item he has already started working on is pasting together a COVID-19 recovery taskforce, which includes keeping members and local businesses well informed on the benefits that exist for them.

Previously, Matkowski served as Executive Director at the McGrath Family YMCA.

He has over 15 years of nonprofit management experience and holds a bachelor of science degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix.

Matkowski himself joined KUSI to discuss his plans for the NCCC.