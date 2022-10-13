New National University President and CEO to talk about his vision/updates for the school

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National University has a new president to lead the institution. Dr. Mark D Milliron has plans for San Diego’s largest private nonprofit university.

National University is a veteran-founded nonprofit and has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard working adults through accessible, affordable, and achievable higher education since 1971.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by Dr. Mark Milliron to discuss what he plans to accomplish in his time as president of National University.