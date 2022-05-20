New Navy Destroyer named after Filipino Medal of Honor Recipient

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new Navy Destroyer named the USS Telesforo Trinidad after a Filipino sailor who rescued two crew members when the USS San Diego caught fire more than a century ago.

The US Navy is honoring the only Filipino to be awarded the medal of honor, by naming a new warship after him.

A future Arleigh Burke-Class Guided-Missile Destroyer will be named USS Telesforo Trinidad.

The ship’s namesake, fireman second class “Telesforo De La Cruz Trinidad.”

Trinidad was awarded the medal of honor for his actions on January 21st, 1915, aboard the USS San Diego.

On that day, the Navy says one of the ship’s boilers exploded during testing, setting off a chain reaction.

Trinidad rescued one of his shipmates from the area, suffering burns in the process, and then returned to help another.

Five sailors died that day and a total of seven were injured in the accident.

JoAnn Fields, API Initiative, and Pope Trinidad, Grandson of Telesforo Trinidad, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk about the navy announcing the name of new Navy Destroyer.