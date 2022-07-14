New ocean testing system responsible for cancelling two major events in Coronado

CORONADO (KUSI) – As we’ve reported, San Diego County’s new water testing system is closing beaches in Coronado and Imperial Beach more often than most believe is needed.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey and Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina have questioned the accuracy and need for this new water testing system here on KUSI News.

But now, the system has forced cancellations of two major Coronado events, including the California State Games Jr. Lifeguards on Coronado Shores.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Mayor Bailey about the new system and why San Diego County continues to use it despite the flaws it has.