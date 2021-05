New ‘On the Air’ episode features Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two episodes of “On the Air” can be seen today at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on KUSI featuring Sirius XM’s Bob Buchmann, Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy, and music from Ryan Hiller.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was joined by guest Sully, Co Host of On the Air with Sully, Little Tommy, and Russ T Nailz.