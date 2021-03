New ‘On the Air’ episode released with local former and current mayors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On the Air with Sully, Little Tommy, and Russ T Nailz released a new episode today featuring a few recognizable local figures: San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones, former Encinitas Mayor Kristin Gaspar, plus music from local artist Rebecca Jade.

Sully, Co-Host at On the Air joined KUSI to discuss the new episode.