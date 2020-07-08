New order gives restaurants the ability to create sidewalk cafes without a permit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer signed an emergency executive order on Tuesday waiving permits and other regulatory requirements to allow restaurants to expand their services onto outdoor dining spaces like sidewalks and private parking lots.

The San Diego City Council is expected to consider a proposed ordinance next week that will expand on Faulconer’s order. If approved, the ordinance will reduce permit fees, waive and streamline permit reviews, allow for outdoor dining plazas and outdoor operations in on-street parking areas, Faulconer said.

Mayor Faulconer joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new order and how it will help struggling businesses.

The decision to nix indoor operations at restaurants, bars and breweries is in line with restrictions imposed last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom on counties on the state’s coronavirus monitoring list, which now includes 23 counties.

San Diego County was added to that list Friday, primarily due to the region’s rising rate of cases per 100,000 residents. San Diego County reported 129.3 cases per 100,000 on Monday, well above the state’s metric of 100 per 100,000.