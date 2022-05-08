New Orleans Saints’ first round draft pick and Mission Hills alum Chris Olave returns home to throw out first pitch at Petco





New Orleans Saints’ first round draft pick and Mission Hills standout wide receiver Chris Olave, returns to San Diego to throw out the first pitch at tonight’s Padres game against the Marlins.

Bri Savant catches up with Chris Olave as he shares how the Mission Hills Program prepared him for his success today, and everything he is looking forward to in this new chapter of his life as the Saint’s newest plug in and play weapon.