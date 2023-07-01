New Orleans Saints wide receiver and Mission Hills alum Chris Olave hosting 2nd annual football camp back on Grizzly turf

When he’s not racking up over 1,000 yards with the New Orleans Saints.. Chris Olave is giving back to where it all started for him. The former Mission Hills standout hosting his 2nd annual football camp at Mission Hills High School.

Olave recording an impressive rookie season with the Saints, notching a Rookie of the Year finalist nod and plenty of highlights for the reel, Olave back home to spending time with the youth. The top NFL wideout donating $10,000 to the Mission Hills football team. Quite the special moment for his former high school football coach Chris Hauser.

But the day only getting sweeter, fellow Saints teammate and San Diego native Rashid Shaheed lending a helping hand on the day. Quite the full circle moment for a few sons of San Diego.