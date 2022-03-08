New outreach campaign raises awareness about the sex trafficking of boys





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – District Attorney Summer Stephan announced a new outreach campaign seeking to raise awareness about the sex trafficking of boys, which studies have shown are underreported.

Brad Dennis, President of Klaas Kids, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the work of his organization.

Klaas Kids is an organization dedicated to preventing crimes against children.

Visit www.ProtectSanDiegoKids.org for more information. For help for you or someone you love, call 800-344-6000 to reach caring, trained staff who can help.