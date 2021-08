New Padres mural is popping up in Convoy District





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A brand new Padre’s mural going up in the Convoy District.

Ground Floor Murals artists were hard at work Wednesday morning. The artists said they expect to finish on August 16th.

So far a Tony Gwynn, Joe Musgroves, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado murals have been created at different places in San Diego County.

Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona said they won’t give away just yet which player the new mural is based on yet.

New @Padres mural going up in the @ConvoyDistrict Ground Floor Murals hard at work this morning… can you guess who it is? @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/CWgXLWt8iV — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) August 11, 2021